This weekend, the community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved family members. Local queen Kiera Sexton, whose boy name was Walter Antonio Ramos, passed away, leaving a grieving drag family and loving friends behind.

As a drag queen, Keira Sexton was the house mother to the Sexton drag family and a much-loved local queen. When she wasn’t in drag, Ramos was a talented makeup artist and local community member who left behind a grieving partner, Leo Sandoval.

Those who want to help Sandoval with funeral expenses and express their regrets can donate to the gofundme he is using to help cover costs.

Photo courtesy of Facebook