Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

This weekend, the community is mourning the loss of one of our beloved family members. Local queen Kiera Sexton, whose boy name was Walter Antonio Ramos, passed away, leaving a grieving drag family and loving friends behind. 

As a drag queen, Keira Sexton was the house mother to the Sexton drag family and a much-loved local queen. When she wasn’t in drag, Ramos was a talented makeup artist and local community member who left behind a grieving partner, Leo Sandoval. 

Those who want to help Sandoval with funeral expenses and express their regrets can donate to the gofundme he is using to help cover costs.

Photo courtesy of Facebook

Previous Article20 LGBTQ Folks Arrested in Poland During Pride March
Next ArticleColorado Springs Pride 2019
Addison Herron-Wheeler
Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

One Response

  1. Avatar
    DC Coulon Reply

    Kiera was always fun to be around at Gay Pride Pagentry shows. If I was nervous, she made me laugh. If I didn’t look good, she told me. But always had a hug and a smile for me. Rest in peace my sister. Blessed be.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.