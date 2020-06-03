On May 22, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission officially approved the “Right to Be Out” rule language amendment proposed by the Colorado Transgender/Nonbinary Educators Network (COTEN). The commission received 29 letters in support, four oral public comments in support, and none in opposition.

The Colorado Transgender/Nonbinary Educators are a growing community of current and former classroom teachers. Since early 2019, COTEN have worked to promote visibility, support, and state-level legal protections for transgender and nonbinary educators. In 2019, a video was posted about ways to support trans and nonbinary educators.

According to the press release sent by Joel Zigman, this amendment will prohibit harassment due to open discussion or other communication or presentation related to gender expression, transgender status, or sexual orientation. This comes in response to LGBTQ teachers who report hiding their identities at work out of fear

The commission rules now read that harassing, differential treatment, discharging, demoting, or denying promotion opportunities or employment benefits to an individual because of open discussion or other communication or presentation related to an individual’s gender expression, transgender status, sexual orientation is prohibited.

“Colorado has the unique opportunity to create a diverse, supportive environment where open expression of LGBTQ+ identity is protected. COTEN is working to mobilize community support for the amendment before the rulemaking hearing. We are on a mission to change the Code and protect any LGBTQ+ person who wants to be out as their true self in the workplace. This rule will give us and other LGBTQ+ people fair access to employment and basic services such as in places of public accommodation,” said Zigman in the press release.

On Facebook, COTEN posted: “Thank you to everyone who shared, wrote, and spoke in support. We are excited about the work ahead for enforcing and educating about this rule and will continue to update as things progress.”