The Colorado LGBTQ community and activists have acquired another big win in the progress towards gender inclusion and equality. The progressive state’s driver’s licenses and identification cards will now include the gender marker ‘X’ as an identifier for its non-binary residents.

The form is now available at colorado.gov and will be accepted beginning November 30.

In order to make the gender change, similarly to current requirements, the form must be completed and signed by a licensed treating medical or behavioral healthcare provider.

Currently, ID cards and driver’s licenses are the only state issued documents that will approve “X” gender designation, which means birth certificates and passports will still require ‘M’ or ‘F’.