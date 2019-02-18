Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

Colorado is likely to join the group of states proposing a lawsuit against Trump and his declaration of a state of emergency.

According to Fox 31a spokesperson for the attorney general said yesterday that the state will join the suit, which was proposed Friday by the attorney general of California.

The spokesperson claimed that the powers that be have “concluded Colorado would be hurt by this action, with funds being shifted from being spent on military installments in our state.”

State representatives here in Colorado, as well as citizens across the nation, are questioning whether this situation really constitutes an emergency.

Meanwhile, Trump seems to think the media’s spin against the wall is the real national emergency.