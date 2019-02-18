Colorado is likely to join the group of states proposing a lawsuit against Trump and his declaration of a state of emergency.

According to Fox 31, a spokesperson for the attorney general said yesterday that the state will join the suit, which was proposed Friday by the attorney general of California.

The spokesperson claimed that the powers that be have “concluded Colorado would be hurt by this action, with funds being shifted from being spent on military installments in our state.”

State representatives here in Colorado, as well as citizens across the nation, are questioning whether this situation really constitutes an emergency.

“Mexico will pay for the wall” slowly became “the wall will pay for the wall” before arriving at “the US military will pay for the wall.” https://t.co/WF1DQqsLqk — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) February 18, 2019

JUST IN: Environmental groups sue Trump over national emergency declaration for border wall https://t.co/qiPezaIzOT pic.twitter.com/MUe3esEb6W — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2019

Elvia was arrested, put behind bars, and separated from her child by ICE. Stand against the #FakeTrumpEmergency, because while Trump fabricates a crisis to build a border wall, immigrant families are being arrested and deported. Text DefundHate to 877877 pic.twitter.com/MexdMakO3Q — United We Dream (@UNITEDWEDREAM) February 18, 2019

Trump declared a national state of emergency so he can push through his border wall. But the real crisis at the border is entirely different. It’s the 1600+ migrants held captive in a factory by the Mexican government and being prevented from seeking asylum. #FakeTrumpEmergency pic.twitter.com/fhs5UhCASG — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) February 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump seems to think the media’s spin against the wall is the real national emergency.