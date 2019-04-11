On Saturday, Emmit Davis, a transgender man, was assaulted by three men outside his own home, in front of his partner, as Colorado Springs ABC affiliate KRDO reported April 9.

Davis and his partner were sitting outside on their porch when three men allegedly jumped over a fence and onto his property. Immediately, Davis reported, they began calling them all manner of homophobic slurs. When Davis tried to defuse the situation, Davis reported that the group beat him to the ground, throwing more slurs with their punches.

“[The right] side of my face was completely unrecognizable,” said Davis. “I never in my life thought for being who I am, I would be assaulted.”

Despite the assault that left a black eye, Davis also said, “We don’t hate the people who attack us; if we fill ourselves with the same hatred that they fill themselves with … nothing is going to change.”

According to KRDO, this is just one in a recent rise in hate crimes in the area. Colorado Springs Police Department has confirmed 35 hate crime threats since 2016, with reports rising. Such a number may seem small compared against the number of murder cases in Colorado in 2016, but when considering hate crimes, 35 is insignificant.

CNN said in January that it is “impossible to know an exact count.” Hate crimes go under-reported by victims, and those victims are less likely to be believed. Even then, police, news media, and even the victim’s family are likely to misgender them and misrepresent what actually happened.

The Human Rights Campaign knows of 26 transgender people in this country who have lost their lives in 2018 for being trans, 80 percent of whom were people of color. Nobody knows how many more have been misgendered and erased in death, or assaulted, or harassed, or subjected to any other bigotry. Stand in solidarity with your trans colleagues, friends, family, and believe them.

Photo courtesy of Facebook