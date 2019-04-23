Currently making its way to the oak desk of Governor Polis for his swirly signature, Colorado has officially passed HB-1039, known as Jude’s Law. One Colorado just witnessed the nod of approval by a margin of 42 – 22 in favor of self-attested identity documents for trans folks with a third gender option of ‘X.’

Once signed by the governor, Jude’s Law will ensure that all Colorado resident’s can authentically represent themselves in legal documentation without the extensive red tape that currently exists in most states.