It’s official; the Colorado Senate has passed HB19-1129 to prohibit conversion therapy for minors.

This is a bill that One Colorado and other advocacy groups having been trying to pass for years, but it always stalled out in the senate. There was already celebration when it passed out of committee, and now, it has officially cleared the house that was stalling it.

“For the last four years, Colorado senate republican leadership has blocked legislation that would ban the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion therapy,” said Daniel Ramos, executive director of One Colorado. “I applaud the house and the senate for their bipartisan support of this measure. Protecting our LGBTQ youth is not a partisan issue. It is my sincere hope that, with this being the fifth time this measure has been introduced in the Colorado legislature, this will be the year Colorado says ‘no more’ and bans a practice on minors that is based on the false claim that being LGBTQ is a mental illness that needs to be cured. This is a critical step that affirms that Colorado continues to be a state for all.”

The next step is the governor’s desk, and most are confident Jared Polis will sign the bill because of his LGBTQ allegiance and support.