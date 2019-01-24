The Colorado Voice Clinic in Denver will be offering vocal surgeries to transgender patients. Headed by Dr. David A. Opperman, the clinic will now perform a variety of surgeries including Adam’s apple reduction and voice feminization.

Dr. Opperman said about his practice: “From day one, my practice has had a focus on helping people put their best voice forward, overcoming the particular challenges or obstacles faced in a person’s career or personal life. Offering vocal surgery for transgender individuals is one more way to use our training to better the lives of those around us.”

The clinic will be one of few in the United States to offer voice surgery specifically for trans individuals. Most trans people who undergo voice feminization surgery find that voice therapy alone cannot help them get their desired voice. Vocal surgery offers trans people a new way to match their expression with their gender.

“We recognize that transgender individuals often face a stigma, and that particularly for transgender women, the sound of their voice can play a major role in their sense of congruence,” said Opperman. “It’s an honor to be able to use my practice to honor who they are.”