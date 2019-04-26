If you’re looking for a way to help with mental health problems in the queer community, look no further. The Colorado Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit plans to tackle these issues head-on.

“The Summit will engage the Colorado community to break down silos statewide and to bridge gaps in communication and collaboration,” Nancy Lorenzon, director of pre-health advising, University of Denver, said. “Additionally, the Summit will feature a series of workshops and trainings focused on the LGBTQ+ community. To facilitate these conversations, we are honored to invite you to submit a proposal to share your expertise at the Colorado Behavioral Health and Wellness Summit.”

The event is a collaboration between The Mental Health Center of Denver, the University of Denver, and Envision:You, a special task force created to tackle these issues.

“The mission of the Envision: You initiative is to support, educate, and empower members of the Colorado LGBTQ+ community living with mental health and substance use disorders,” explained Steven Haden, psychiatric rehabilitation practitioner and community outreach specialist at the Mental Health Center of Denver. “During the past year, our team has met with more than 100 community stakeholders, as well as Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, to discuss the challenges LGBTQ+ individuals encounter when it comes to their mental health. We believe a multifaceted, statewide initiative is required to meet the urgent needs of the community.”

If you are a professional or a person with a lived experience, please visit envision-you.org. Click on “Events” and then “Call for Presentations” to submit your idea to speak about during this week-long event.