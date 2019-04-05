Today, a bill banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth passed the Colorado House, now clearing both chambers of the General Assembly. The bill is awaiting a signature from Gov. Polis, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill, HB 19-1129, was first introduced to the legislature this January, as OUT FRONT reported. OUT FRONT followed the bill through its journey in the legislature, including its passage out of committee, and passage in the Colorado Senate on March 25.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg said in a press release, “After sponsoring this bill for the past three years, I’m proud this will be the year we put an end to this harmful and deceptive practice. Being gay is not a mental illness, and it does not need to be fixed.”

Colorado now joins fifteen other states in banning conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth. The speed with which Colorado has acted on this issue is remarkable and hopeful. The wave of legislation protecting LGBTQ children from medicalized bigotry is spreading throughout the country, with Colorado being the eighth state to ban conversion therapy in a single year.