Yesterday, we covered the Supreme Court’s October plans to rule on whether Civil Rights extend protections to LGBTQ people, and national companies’ backing of this protection.

Today, many Coloradans are stepping up in support of civil protections for queer people.

According to a press release from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, LGBTQ job discrimination should be banned nation-wide.

“Colorado is committed to equality for all of our residents. People should have an equal right to a job regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Everyone should be able to bring their full, authentic selves to their place of work without fear of being fired just because of who they are,” said Weiser.

“On this eve of celebrating our nation’s independence, Colorado is on the side of equality and urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold our nation’s ideal that all people are created equal. In creating Title VII, Congress advanced this ideal of a broad protection against discrimination. It is now up to the Supreme Court to protect all LGBTQ Americans by making clear that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination prohibited under Title VII,” he added.

One Colorado also officially signed onto an amicus curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to protect queer people’s civil rights.

“More than a decade ago, Colorado passed explicit and consistent protections to ensure that LGBTQ Coloradans are treated with dignity and respect in the workplace. Half of LGBTQ Americans in 30 states remain unprotected from discrimination when trying to secure a job, land a promotion, or receive equal pay for equal work. No one should live in fear of losing their job and being unable to provide for themselves and their families simply because of who they are or how they identify. Everyone has the right to a safe and productive work environment,” Executive Director Daniel Ramos explained via a press release.

It’s no surprise that Colorado is standing behind queer civil rights—the surprise is that we have to have this discussion at all. Hopefully, all of this support will help give us the boost we need in October.