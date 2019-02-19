HB1129, a bill to ban conversion therapy on minors, just passed the House in Colorado.
Thrilled #HB1129 passed in the #COhouse today! #BanConversionTherapy #BornPerfect pic.twitter.com/hXT0eFz4Ng
— Monica Duran (@MonicaDuran24) February 19, 2019
This bill has now cleared the House alongside the other bill One Colorado was pushing for, Jude’s Law, which would allow for trans folks to get non-amended birth certificates.
Both bills still need to pass the senate before they make it to the governor’s desk.