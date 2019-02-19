Log In Register
HB1129, a bill to ban conversion therapy on minors, just passed the House in Colorado.

This bill has now cleared the House alongside the other bill One Colorado was pushing for, Jude’s Law, which would allow for trans folks to get non-amended birth certificates.

Both bills still need to pass the senate before they make it to the governor’s desk.

Addison Herron-Wheeler

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's associate editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

