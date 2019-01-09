Two cis women are facing charges for sexually assaulting a trans woman in a bathroom.

The News Observer reports that the incident happened in Raleigh, North Carolina in early December. Amber Harrell, 38, and Jessica Fowler, 31, were charged with sexual battery and second-degree kidnapping.

Society: “we gotta keep trans people out our bathrooms so they don’t sexually assault anyone” Also Y’all: https://t.co/7Qp67wifpV — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 9, 2019

According to a report filed by a witness who called 911, one of the women grabbed the victim’s genitals and asked if she had a penis, while the other pulled up her skirt. The informant also claimed that one of the women grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

The woman apparently asked not to be grabbed “a number of times.” These kinds of assaults show that trans folks using the bathroom are clearly not the threat.