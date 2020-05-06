Lady Gaga will be releasing her sixth studio album, Chromatica, on May 29 via Interscope Records after postponing the debut due to coronavirus. With roughly four years since the release of her last album, fans are ready to listen to the iconic singer’s new tracks, but Gaga knew she had to hold off the release due to the state of the world.

On her website, Gaga posted, “This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public school for meals get the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

The album, produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga, will include collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John, and Blackpink. It features 16 tracks, including “Stupid Love,” which was released as a single on February 28 along with a music video. The single debuted at #1 on iTunes in 58 countries and has 300 million streams worldwide since the release. This marks Lady Gaga’s 16th Billboard Top Ten.

The music video, with more than 70 million views on Youtube, was shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro. The video takes viewers on a journey with its bright colors and costume changes.

Chromatica will be available in a variety of formats, including standard CD and vinyl and cassettes in various colors. Alongside the new album, Gaga launched a new line of merchandise and an exclusive vinyl color on her website. The album will also be available on an array of streaming sites.

On her website, she speaks to her fans on the delay of the album release: “To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry or sad. But I also know that as a fan base … as a famil y… we are strong; we are loving, and we are the kindness punks. So, I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times.”

To pre-order Chromatica, visit here.