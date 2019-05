Grayson has already made a name for themselves in both the queer community and the music scene, and they just released a brand-new EP, Head to Head, out now via One Half Records.

“Finding my identity as an artist and a human has been a challenging and ongoing process,” Grayson said of the video above. “The video is a light-hearted and a playful riff off of that, but I also think there’s importance behind the variety of emotions shown, and at times the intensity.”

