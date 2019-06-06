After years of serving the queer community, Debra Pollock is finally stepping down from her leadership role at The Center.

Debra Pollock has proudly served the LGBTQ community in Denver for the past 15 years, working first as vice president of development for The Center on Colfax, then another five as their CEO. The organization announced this morning that Pollock has decided to leave her position as CEO. The Center is sad to see her go, but supports her decision to fulfill a long-term goal of moving to Palm Springs, California with her wife. Pollock plans to continue in her position until July 26 to help ease the transition of finding her replacement. a



The Center on Colfax plans to conduct a national search in order to find the right person to fill her shoes. In the meantime, Linda Boedeker will be filling the interim position of CEO; she is an experienced nonprofit leader and consultant who has provided interim executive management and training for organizations serving the homeless, veterans, the arts, LGBTQ folks, and children.



In a statement, Debra Pollock expressed her emotions following her announcement, “Pride is a word we use often in our work, but there is no greater pride than the one I share with the friends, colleagues, and those we served during my tenure,” said Pollock. “The Center has grown and flourished as a model for LGBTQ rights and activities across the country. It is a bittersweet departure, but I leave knowing that The Center is well-positioned to carry that legacy forward.”

Pollock has been an asset to the organization, and her list of accomplishments is extensive. To name a few, she led a $3.2 million capital campaign for the purchase and renovation of The Center on Colfax, The creation of RANGE Consulting to help companies attract and retain LGBTQ talent, The creation of the Colorado LGBTQ History Program that captures oral histories, and growing Denver PrideFest into one of the largest Pride events in the nation.



As The Center on Colfax embarks on this new chapter, its Board of Directors ensures that they are committed to fulfilling its mission: to engage, empower, enrich, and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community of Colorado by ensuring that every member of the LGBTQ community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.

The Center on Colfax opened in 1976 and has since grown to become the largest LGBTQ community center in the Rocky Mountain region. The organization is renowned for giving voice to Colorado’s LGBTQ community and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination.