The Center on Colfax is very excited to announce that this Sunday, April 26; they are partnering with CenterLink and GLAAD to present “Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone,” a star-studded live stream event to bring the LGBTQ community together and honor our heroes during COVID-19.

They hope to raise important funds for CenterLink and its network of more than 250 local community centers in the U.S. and around the world. A portion of the money raised will go directly to The Center on Colfax.

The live stream will share stories of LGBTQ front-line doctors and essential workers. Messages of pride and support with being sent to LGBTQ youth from special guests including Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Billy Porter, Rosie O’Donnell, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. With more names to be announced soon!

LGBTQ community centers, including The Center on Colfax, serve as safe spaces for nearly 40,000 LGBTQ people each week and 2 million people each year. During the epidemic, LGBTQ community centers are still providing critical services such as medical care, mental health counseling, virtual support groups, filling prescriptions, providing hot meals and check-in phone calls for older adults, serving as shelters for homeless youth, distributing non-perishable food items and hygiene products, case management, HIV testing, and hosting virtual engagement activities to decrease social isolation.

Given the current financial crisis and loss of revenue, LGBT community centers could be forced to shrink our services, meaning tens of thousands of LGBTQ people could go without care. We hope you will tune in to support The Center on Colfax and our partner LGBTQ+ community centers.

Here’s how to watch:

Sign up to watch here and you’ll get a reminder email when the program goes live, or follow @GLAAD on Twitter and Facebook to watch live.

