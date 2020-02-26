In honor of Women’s History Month, Nasty Woman Productions (NSP) is partnering with the Clocktower Cabaret for their 4th annual Burlesque extravaganza. Titled “Nevertheless She Persisted,”, it’s a two-day event created to pay homage to the resilience and vitality of women of the past, present, and future. The ClockTower Cabaret is Denver’s premier cabaret venue, located on the 16th street mall in the heart of downtown. Taking place March 6 and 7, the array of performances are set to produce a raunchy, feminist showcase.

Similar to the past few years, this showcase is a joint effort between Colorado’s biggest names in burlesque and drag, as well as the scene’s brightest up-and-comers. They work together to put a naughty spin on some of “herstory’s” most inspirational stories. Not only will this be an intimate setting devoted to inclusion, humor, and talent, but a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Seasoned resident of Clocktower Cabaret, Parker Go Peep, is the organizer of the event and, appropriately enough, commonly recognized as the ‘The Nasty Woman of Burlesque.’ She describes herself as a pint-sized punch of patriarchy-crushing sass who likes to pretend that she didn’t move to Denver for the weed. After being kicked out of ballet class for booty popping at the barre, she traded her tutu for tassels and set out on a quest to put the ‘ass’ back in ‘classical dance.’

Parker Go Peep was inspired to perform and produce shows that highlight female empowerment through sexuality. It is important for everyone involved to send the message that you can be feminine no matter your skin color or body type.

Femcee for both nights will be none other than Education Enthusiast Shirley Delta Blow. She will present the mixed bag of performers as well as add comedic relief and set an energetic scene throughout the evening. Performances will include, but are not limited to, burlesque, drag, and sideshow acts. Featured appearances will be by Ariella May Dewitt, Zarah, Kitty Crimson, Dee Dee Derriere, Laika Fox, Porscha DeMarco Douglas, Staza, Marguerite Endsley, Siouxsie Cupcakes, and Siren Sixkiller. These artists will culminate to create an unmissable experience.

NSP is also teaming up with PeriodKit.org, a local nonprofit that raises money to give women free or affordable access to period products. If you bring in a brand-new box of tampons, pads, or pack of underwear for donation, you’ll receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming show! Tickets and information can be found online at clocktowercabaret.com or you can call the Clocktower Cabaret to talk to someone in person about the event at 303-293-0075.