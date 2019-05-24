If you’re looking to hear some old-school, jazzy, drum ‘n’ bass, look no further than The Black Box tonight, where Break will be headlining.

Although he’s young and on top of his game, Break has almost no social media presence, instead relying on the skill of his music to carry his message.

“It actually started with AIM back in the day,” he told UKF about why he’s not on social platforms. “It would take up so much of my day. I’d be worried about not getting back to people and having loads of people hitting me up. It was such a vibe killer that got in the way of actually making music. When Facebook came up, it felt the same type of thing but even more of a time waster.”

The show is presented by Recon DNB, a local drum ‘n’ bass group. Snag tickets here.