Yes, you read that right. Azusa Pacific University, located near Los Angeles, has reinforced its stance on LGBTQ relationships and marriages. According to a statement from the board of trustees, the school remains firm in its beliefs that “we affirm God’s perfect will and design for humankind with the biblical understanding of the marriage covenant as between one man and one woman. Outside of marriage, He calls His people to abstinence.” Students and faculty protested the ban on Monday, praying for acceptance and tolerance.

For years, LGBTQ students at the school have found safety in an underground group called Haven. Until recently, the group was not endorsed by APU as an official club and could not congregate on campus. On October 1, the fifth Haven meeting of the year gathered with over 150 students, reports ZU, the University’s student news source.

Confusion remains about what action could be taken if a same-sex romantic relationship is discovered at one of the oldest Christian colleges in the West.

The irony of a Christ-based college banning queer relationships escapes trustees and supporters of the ban. To blindly cast out those who do not fit a misconstructed norm seems contradictory to this famous Biblical quote, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?”

It appears that ASU is casting and calling out already vulnerable minorities.