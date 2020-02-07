There is no doubt that this has been one of the most historical weeks in politics, and in our nation’s history. As the first openly gay presidential candidate swept the victory in the Iowa caucuses, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore up the State of The Union speech, and President Trump was acquitted of all charges as the impeachment trial came to a close.

Partisanship between parties has driven an even larger divide in lieu of the recent developments and the nation is still processing what implications these recent events may hold for the upcoming November election. However, it all starts here and now with the caucus results which are reporting a marginally close lead for Buttigieg. The former Mayor of Indiana is neck and neck with Senator Bernie Sanders, holding a tenth of a percentage point advantage. With one percent of the vote still left to count, it’s still too close to call.

The question that has been floating around the country today is whether or not America is ready for its first gay president. The Buttigieg campaign was not predicted to land out on top, but undeniably raked in more votes than frontrunners Biden and Warren. However, there is evidence to suggest some voters didn’t have all the facts on their candidates when they showed up to cast their ballots.

One woman was caught on video Tuesday when she handed in her ballot, she immediately thereafter learned that the candidate she voted for was married to another man. The subject of Buttigieg’s sexuality has been a trending topic throughout the campaign trail. While it has been upsetting to some more conservative Christians, his truth has been inspiring to others. Although, what is considered common knowledge to most apparently doesn’t reach some individuals in rural Iowa. After learning the news, the woman is seen attempting to rescind her vote, based solely on the discriminatory preference of a person’s sexual orientation.

This woman’s homophobic argument may have been supported by technicalities five years ago, but the Supreme Court legalized same-gender marriage on a federal level in the summer of 2015. That means, no one should be holding grudges or belittling the credibility of anyone running for office based on sexual preference. After all, America was established under the foundation that church and state are not in conjunction with one another.

Following his high percentage rates in Iowa, Buttigieg delivered a speech and directed his message to the country’s queer youth. While he is often very calculated in his display of passion for the cause, Buttigieg showed a more vulnerable side. He addressed the crowd and talked about important values such as inclusion, lifting up others, and offering hope to those who feel like they just can’t win.

In the midst of his speech, Buttigieg gave these words of inspiration:

“It validates the idea that we can expand a coalition, not only unified around who it is we’re against, but around what it is that we’re for. And it validates for a kid somewhere in a community,” Buttigieg said. He continued, briefly choking up, “wondering if he belongs, or she belongs, or they belong, in their own family, that if you believe in yourself, and your country, there’s a lot backing up that belief.”

Another big focus of the caucuses has been on an app that was supposed to ease the voting process, but instead wreaked havoc throughout the state. We are now in the fourth day since ballots closed and final results have yet to be tallied. As frustration grows over the app mishap, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez is now calling for a re-canvassing of the votes. As of now, the Iowa Democratic Party has disregarded this suggestion and further updates are pending. Nonetheless, candidates have moved their campaign rallying on to New Hampshire, where the Democratic Primary will be held this Tuesday.