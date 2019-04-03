On April 3, according to CNN, Brunei’s implementation of Sharia law, including a death penalty for gay sex, officially went into effect. The Muslim-majority SE Asian nation announced its intent to implement Sharia law in 2013, but the final provisions did not kick in until the 3rd. LGBTQ Bruneians have been fleeing the country since 2013, and increasingly leading up to the new laws.

Brunei wasn’t a great place for an LGBTQ person to be before the new laws, either. Homosexual acts between men were previously punished by a maximum of 10 years in prison. Now, homosexuality will carry the possibility of not only imprisonment, but whipping and stoning to death.

1/ 🚨 #EyesOnBrunei 🚨



Today, Brunei will implement laws that impose state-sponsored torture and murder of LGBTQ people and others.



This law could result in LGBTQ people and others being whipped, tortured or stoned to death.https://t.co/kYvLUh2Omu pic.twitter.com/SSEVROxF4S — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) April 3, 2019

A Bruneian who wished to be kept anonymous told CNN, “(The laws are) inhumane. It’s a very aggressive punishment. It’s not something that a human should suffer … just because of being a homosexual.”

With this, Brunei is the 10th country in the world to punish homosexuality by death. It joins other Sharia law adherents Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran, as well as Afghanistan, Yemen, and Somalia. It is the only country in SE Asia to punish homosexuality by death. While these countries hand down the cruelest punishment of all for homosexuality, dozens of countries around the world employ corporal punishment and imprisonment for LGBTQ people.

