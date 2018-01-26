Fans of Andy Samberg will know that Brooklyn, Nine-Nine, the NBC show (previously, Fox) has been a hit since it was a pilot in 2013. The sitcom features Samberg as talented officer Jake Peralta and the precinct known for its quirky antics.

What isn’t so obvious is, the show is also known for its inclusion of queer people of color. This season, stoic detective, Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) came out as bisexual. This character development had the grace and sincerity that TV has so desperately needed to see. It is a refreshing break to see representation that does not overly sensationalize or exploit the LGBTQ community, or erase bi people from the conversation.

Diaz’s heartfelt coming-out story is a monumental feat as she is accepted by the squad, especially Captian Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). The unit is headed by a talented, often serious, Holt, who overcomes the monumental difficulties of being a black, gay cop from the 1970s through today.

Having two queer POC who are included not as embellishment, for a legitimate reflection of American diversity, is astonishing. The show’s creators, Dan Goor and Michael Schur, have cultivated a cast of characters whose stories intersect in a way that is funny and relatable. The show, aside from being charming and witty, is a haven for those who have ached to feel represented in pop culture and television.

Photo courtesy Facebook