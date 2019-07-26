Earlier this summer, four young men were apprehended by the British metropolitan police after assaulting a lesbian couple on a night bus. On the night of May 30, Melania Geymonat and her American girlfriend Chris where harassed and beaten for their sexual orientation after a date. Sharing an image of the aftermath on social media

A press release from the police has charged all four boys, ages 15-18, with an aggravated hate crime and various charges including handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Melania and Chris after the attack

After the photo was posted on Facebook, it went viral and caused many LGBTQ advocates to speak out against violence towards people in the community. Not only did advocates speak out, so did British Prime Minister Theresa May and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

This was a disgusting, misogynistic attack. Hate crimes against LGBT+ people will not be tolerated in London. The @metpoliceuk are investigating. If you have any information about this call 101 to report it. — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 7, 2019

The charges are a small victory for those in the community who are afraid to speak out against the violence they are facing as society is changing to bring justice for all. The attack however, is a grim reminder that the LGBTQ community still has to face an uphill battle to reach equality.