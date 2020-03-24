Earlier today, we reported that Mayor Hancock issued a stay-at-home order for the city. Boulder issued a similar order for residents. However, the ban on dispensaries and alcohol has already been reversed.

Originally, Hancock responded to reporter questions saying that recreational cannabis and alcohol would not be considered essential during the crisis. Only medical cannabis would be available. However, this left a lot up in the air, as grocery stores and restaurants selling alcohol were not clear where they stood. Additionally, even though Hancock ordered the public not to panic buy, the proposed closing of dispensaries and liquor stores caused patrons to flock to those stores.

Hancock made his official announcement at 2 p.m., and by 5 p.m., the ban on recreational dispensaries and liquor stores had been reversed. Now, the city is allowing those stores to remain open, as long as “extreme social distancing” is observed.

Still, despite the fact that Denver residents sent the message loud and clear that their definition of “essential” is different than the mayor’s the fact still remains that as much social distancing as possible is being encouraged to stop the spread of the virus. The original press conference discusses the fact that folks were still playing sports and congregating at the park this past weekend.

“This stay at home order responds to the public health advice we have received as well as ongoing conversations with the Governor and metro mayors,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “People and businesses need to continue to take physical distancing seriously to make an impact on the spread of this virus. Frankly, voluntary distancing is simply not enough.”

“The order requires that all people in the City and County of Denver stay home and businesses implement work from home policies and delivery of goods to the greatest extent possible,” the official order read. “The order also calls for Denver Metro regional municipalities to follow the broad consensus among public health professionals that every effort should be made, by all persons, to conduct only those essential activities necessary to promote health and well-being, such as getting groceries, obtaining medical supplies or medication, and/or engaging in outdoor activities like walking, hiking or running, and continuing the strict observance of physical distancing practices.”