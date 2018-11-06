Being queer and doing comedy pretty much go hand in hand. Comedy, after all, is all about finding the strength to laugh at yourself when the world is dark and unfair, and who knows about that better than the LGBTQ community? Brandon Rogers is a queer comedian who pretty much embodies these ideas. We talked to him about asses, quirky characters, and his YouTube presence.

If you’re comfortable answering, what are your gender and sexual orientations and pronoun preference?

I’m a male with a penis. I like other males who also have what I have, a penis. And preferably an ass, but those are genderless openings.

How does your queer identity influence your creative decisions?

I don’t feel like there are enough queer comedians who reach mainstream audiences. I don’t want to be another one who panders within the inside jokes of the LGBT community. It’s easy to forget that the rest of the world shares an almost entirely different vocabulary than us queers. “YASS” is still the “LMFAO” to the baby-boomers six years ago.

Which character who you’ve created is you favorite?

My characters are all fractions of myself, and portraying them is a genuine pleasure each time. That being said, any of the characters who maintain a positive disposition are usually my favorite; when you play someone who is happy all the time it just rubs off on you.

The YouTube fan community doesn’t have the best reputation for being LGBTQ friendly. Have you had any major problems with homophobic or otherwise anti-LGBTQ watchers?

Anyone watching my stuff must first accept the blood and shit and semen and violence and repulsion that my channel offers before still being able to be shocked that I’m… gay! I just don’t think it matters that much, given the kind of work I do. I’m not a politician or a teacher. I play shitheads for a living, ones far more twisted than a simple gay.

On the flipside, being a part of a diverse community helps many people to discover themselves and solidify their identities. How has being part of the YouTube community helped you to better understand yourself?

Since I was a young child I’ve always been under the impression that my sense of humor is not a popular one. I was shocked to see the reaction the world had when they discovered who I was; I didn’t realize there would be such a big market for tasteful tastelessness. When millions of people tuned in and praised my content, it was the most welcomed I’ve ever felt in my life, like I was home, among people out there who are just like me, who laugh at what I laugh at.

Can fans expect appearances from any of their favorite characters at your live shows?

My live shows do incorporate a handful of my characters, I’m like a Jeff Dunham who becomes his puppet, and it’s so much fun to see the reactions when I pull out a new character. I get a new welcome applause each time I change on stage. It’s so much fun!

Photos by Todd Rosenberg