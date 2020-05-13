Since the FX Network show Pose, the LGBTQ+ community has been particularly obsessed with queer icon Billy Porter. From his extravagant outfits on the red carpet to the sassy comments as the host of Ballroom culture in the show, it’s safe to say that we want more.

One popular show has taken notice in the award-winning actor as well, and we will see him go from ballroom culture to a whole other dimension in the new season of CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone.

The intense trailer doesn’t provide many answers to how the season will be, but shows Porter looking as fabulous as ever asking the question “Do you know who you are? You wanna find out?”

The trailer also showcases other incredible members of the cast, including Aaron Paul, Chris Meloni, Sky Ferreira. The rest of the cast includes Morena Baccarin, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Joel McHale, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., and more.

This will be Porter’s latest role after co-starring in Like a Boss and appearing in Pose Season Three, which does not have a release date.

The revival of The Twilight Zone is hosted and executive produced by Jordan Peele. IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised Peele’s fresh approach to the series in Season One, calling it “thoughtful, personal, and aggressive in its mission to expand our perspectives,” and “a more than worthy follow-up.” We couldn’t be more excited for the queer addition.

From the looks of this brand-new trailer, Season Two will continue to fulfill the promise of the ambitious reboot. Its arrival couldn’t be more timely, on National Twilight Zone Day. The entire season, consisting of ten episodes, will drop on June 25. Check out the spooky trailer here.

So, the real question must be, do you know who you are? And do you want to find out?