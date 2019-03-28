Today, NBC News reports, a bill banning Medicaid funding for conversion therapy was introduced into Congress. The Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act would specifically bar states from using Medicaid funding to cover conversion therapy for “curing” a person of being queer or transgender.

Being LGBTQ is NOT a mental illness and should never be treated that way. So-called ‘conversion therapy’ has been universally rejected by every major medical & mental health organization, and it poses serious health risks including depression & suicide. #DefundConversionTherapy — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) March 28, 2019

The bill was introduced into the House by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a gay man himself, and co-chair of the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus. Sixty-three co-sponsors signed onto the bill’s submission. The bill also has the support of The Trevor Project, the Human Rights Campaign, and other LGBTQ advocacy groups nationwide.

Conversion therapy is a proven ineffective form of therapy, banned in fifteen states, the District of Columbia, and since this past January, the City and County of Denver. Colorado is also in the process of trying to ban it on a state level.