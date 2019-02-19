Bernie Sanders just announced he will be running for president again in 2020.

“I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least a million people from across the country,” he said in a public email after an interview on Vermont Public Radio.

I’m running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you’re in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

“Our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice,” he added. He also called Trump “a pathological liar, a fraud, a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, and someone who is undermining American democracy as he leads us in an authoritarian direction.”

Whichever candidate you back, it looks like there are going to be a lot of solid contenders for 2020.