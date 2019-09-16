As the Trump administration and other global and local factors take their toll, teen suicide is on the rise. A recent study by the Colorado Department of Public Health shows that suicide is the main cause of death for people ages 10 to 24. And the risk is even higher for queer folks, as studies reveal that being exposed to things like conversion therapy can lead to an increase in suicide.

Luckily, there is something that can be done about this. Attorney General Phil Weiser is hosting a forum to support Colorados’s children and discuss their need.

“Our youth are in crisis, and we are coming together as a community to provide support and solutions,” a press release for the event states. “Through a new initiative called Believe Denver, AT&T and its employees will promote awareness and generate support around youth issues and suicide prevention in Colorado. Believe Denver will host a forum on youth mental wellness on September 17. At the forum, you can learn more about the issues impacting our youth and how we can come together as a community to help.”

The event, sponsored by AT&T and also led up by nonprofit organizers, the attorney general, and Believe Denver, will take place at tomorrow the History Colorado Center. Experts will meet to discuss how we can help protect our youth.