Ariana Grande dropped her iconic record Thank U, Next today, and to the joy of fans everywhere, she also released a brand-new video with some seriously queer themes.

We’ve already established that when Grande fans went nuts over a verse that seemed queer, she was talking about herself, Ari, not saying she digs a chick named Aubrey.

@AppleMusic i said Ari fam 🖤😭 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

It could be argued that the two women in the video are also a reflection of self-love, but, umm, it seems like a little more than that this time around.

Photo courtesy of Ariana Grande on Facebook