A homophobic leader who is embroiled in scandal and disgrace. Sound familiar? Unfortunately, former Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló has a lot of the same traits as Trump. But fortunately, he just stepped down.

According to Buzzfeed News, he resigned amid massive protesting and scandals, and even his own party turned against him, calling for impeachment and getting enough votes to do so.

He’s also known for his homophobic comments. Some recently leaked conversations with his advisors revealed his use of homophobic and misogynistic language, as well as jokes about hurricane victims and using public funds to go after his political enemies.

Many in his administration have also been elected and charged with money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement.

However, the news isn’t all good. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez is in line to replace him, and as a loyalist to Rosselló, many fear that unless she resigns, it will be more of the same. What actually lies in store for Puerto Rico still remains to be seen.