Alaska 5000, who is showing up in town this summer for Aurora Pride, is fittingly rooting for our own hometown hero Yvie Oddly.

“Honestly, Yvie Oddly,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the floor of RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. when asked whom she thought should win.

“I see amazing things in her drag that remind me of me when I started drag,” she added. “That fresh perspective she has is really appealing. I really like her. That’s no shade to the other girls, because I think they are really amazing, but I think this is Yvie’s year.”

Obviously, we agree, and we’re already on the edge of our seats to find out if she wins. We can’t wait for the Drag Race Season 11 finale this Thursday, May 30, on VH1.

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

