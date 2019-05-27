Alaska 5000, who is showing up in town this summer for Aurora Pride, is fittingly rooting for our own hometown hero Yvie Oddly.

“Honestly, Yvie Oddly,” she told Entertainment Tonight on the floor of RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. when asked whom she thought should win.

“I see amazing things in her drag that remind me of me when I started drag,” she added. “That fresh perspective she has is really appealing. I really like her. That’s no shade to the other girls, because I think they are really amazing, but I think this is Yvie’s year.”

Obviously, we agree, and we’re already on the edge of our seats to find out if she wins. We can’t wait for the Drag Race Season 11 finale this Thursday, May 30, on VH1.