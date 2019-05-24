Log In Register
If you were watching the Drag Race Season 11 reunion last night—which you should have been, since Yvie Oddly is still in the running—you probably saw Alaska’s new commercial announcing a surprise new record, Vagina. 

Vagina is a return to form for classic Alaska Thunderfuck music,” she told New Now Next new release. “Hard electronic beats, songs about taboo body parts and lewd sexual acts, some total nonsense, and of course lots and lots of swear words. But within all of this filth and frivolity, I hope some real meaning is able to seep through.”

Of course, if you like Vagina (or if you don’t; we don’t judge what you do behind closed doors), catch her live at the Aurora Pride stage this summer!

Addison Herron-Wheeler is OUT FRONT's interim editor and friend to dogs everywhere. She enjoys long walks in the darkness away from any sources of sunlight, rainy days, and painfully dry comedy. She also covers cannabis and heavy metal, and is author of Wicked Woman: Women in Metal from the 1960s to Now.

