If you were watching the Drag Race Season 11 reunion last night—which you should have been, since Yvie Oddly is still in the running—you probably saw Alaska’s new commercial announcing a surprise new record, Vagina.

“Vagina is a return to form for classic Alaska Thunderfuck music,” she told New Now Next new release. “Hard electronic beats, songs about taboo body parts and lewd sexual acts, some total nonsense, and of course lots and lots of swear words. But within all of this filth and frivolity, I hope some real meaning is able to seep through.”

Of course, if you like Vagina (or if you don’t; we don’t judge what you do behind closed doors), catch her live at the Aurora Pride stage this summer!