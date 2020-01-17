AJ and the Queen, a recent Netflix original series that many fans of drag and reality TV have been buzzing about finally premiered in early 2020. The show stars RuPaul as Robert, a professional drag queen who ends up unknowingly towing a young girl across the United States on tour.

Throughout the series, we see Robert come to terms with many misfortunes in his life, the worst of all being that he fell in love with the wrong gentleman. The glitter lining of this LGBTQ-conscious sitcom is the gift of a companion, AJ, who reminds Robert that life cannot, and should not, be taken so seriously. Robert and AJ’s relationship grows with each comedic stop across their road trip, and personal histories are learned along the tour.

As a creative contributor in more ways than simply on the silver screen, RuPaul has cast many former queens from Drag Race who are fun to see in a real-life acting challenge. There are, however, storylines that are lackluster, not because of any particular performance, but rather due to the pace of the show. AJ’s exposition simply loses sight as new topics of interest pop up.

Whatever needs to be said about RuPaul has probably been mentioned and/or murmured over the years by millions of viewers during Drag Race. RuPaul has been given the chance with this Netflix show because it’s fun fiction, and there are some very profound and socially conscious topics addressed. I wish it had been part of the TGIF lineup growing up.

RuPaul is able to give homage to old Hollywood in a way that transcends his prior television work, and we see Robert’s excitement over fashion, friends, and even classic vinyl act as a reflection of that era.

AJ and the Queen gives the world more RuPaul in 2020, and for LGBTQ visibility and storytelling, that’s still a big deal.

*Photos from Facebook