The Villa Park neighborhood will soon find a new community that promises housing options to will help reduce and even prevent homelessness within Denver’s city limits.

On Thursday, July 18, the community will welcome Arroyo Village, the newly constructed shelter of affordable housing options. It will feature 130 units of one, two, and three bedroom apartments designed specifically for people experiencing housing crises. Families and individuals who have been priced-out of Denver’s housing market can be eligible by earning up to 50 percent of the median income. 95 of the 130 units are to be designated family housing with 35 units are designed to be permanent supportive housing for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

Councilwomen Robin Kniech and Jamie Torres have partnered with Rocky Mountain Communities, The Delores Project, BlueLine Development, Inc., residents of Arroyo Village, to create this new community project off West Colfax and Knox Ct.

In addition to the permanent housing options, The Delores Project will be operating a new shelter inside the Arroyo Village with around 60 emergency beds for women and transgender individuals experiencing barriers to housing.

Join the councilwomen and the community partners for a ribbon cutting ceremony of Arroyo Village and visit rockymountaincommunities.org for more information.