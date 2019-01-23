This past Sunday, queer activists stormed New York City’s Russian Consulate in protest of what LGBTQ people are facing in the Russian republic.

According to New Now Next, the protest included a vigil and a memorial. Protesters held signs with slogans like “Queer people anywhere are responsible for queer people everywhere,” “You are loved,” and “We see you.”

Protesters were allegedly asked to leave by the NYPD, who claimed that they did not have jurisdiction over the steps of the Consulate.

Survivors of the purge in Chechnya claim that queer people are being detained, tortured, and forced to out others. The government still denies this, instead saying LGBTQ people do not exist in the country.