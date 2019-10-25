The time has come; Halloween is less than one week away, and we are living for it! If you love everything spooky, freaky, and at times downright disastrous, this is your weekend to shine. Don’t wait to get your costuming on during the final day of the month when there are queer parties galore all over town, starting tonight.

Look no further; we have the ultra list of all the hot LGBTQ spots in Denver this Friday and Saturday night, October 25-26.

Kicking off the list with the most original queer flair is XBar’s Halloween Haunted House dance party. The year is wrapping up, but the festivities are turning up with a terrifying experience that will place you at a party in the middle of a haunted house, built by XBar’s Deco Team here. Dance your way through different, scary scenes with their cast of spooky dancers, promising to serve sexy and scary. Don’t look back; you may see a zombie, or your ex. Either way, get your spooky sashay away moves on.

The monthly showcase finale is bringing Monster Madness to the competition floor on Friday. The variety and alt entertainment show, hosted by WEIRDO’s alum IzzyDead, catches performers of all genders and talents on center-stage who are cheered on, encouraged, and celebrated by the full house each week. See the unique drag, burlesque, stand-up, live singing, and more extravaganza at the Halloween-themed night which is sure to bring the glamour and gore.

Costume Nights at Charlie’s

A double feature of fun, Charlie’s Nightclub is hosting two back-to-back nights to showcase your finest look for prizes! Friday night’s Angels and Demons party will have themed drag shows with Raydiendce hosted by Stella Ray Sexton, Double Shot of Love with Alyssa Love & Mileena Love Staxxx, and Fresh Fish Friday with Andrea Staxxx. Saturday night’s theme will be Dead Hollywood, so bring your next-level actor, zombie style. Catch their weekly Fat & Sassy with Stella Ray Sexton and Andrea Staxxx, a second dose of Double Shot of Love with Alyssa Love and Mileena Love Staxxx, and ExXxtra Adryanna Staxxx.

Categories for finest costumes are scary, drag, group, original, and sexy.

Tracks Nightclub dives into the moody world of Stephen King for their ultimate Halloween tribute dance night to the King himself this Friday. Ritual Noize and Xcentric present their unmatched rocking sound, visual and lighting show, and cast full of go-go dancers eager to warm up the crowd. Kick off the night with Drag Nation’s “Haus of Mirrors” with Ginger Minj & Eureka O’Hara from RuPaul’s Drag Race, carrying on the Funhouse carnival-themed night. With two spooky rooms for dark deeds and art vendors serving take-home decors, the party is sure to satiate those appetites.

Oh, did we mention there is a prized costume contest with first place dishing out $500?

The bar that is as much of a community as it is a place to party is throwing a rowdy, crowd-pleasing night and calling all folks to come out in their favorite costumes for a chance at prizes and lewwks. DJ Jody B will be spinning all night, so get your dance on with the fam!

Monster Flash at Trade

Join DJs Dirty Diesel and DonTron as they deliver those underground beats at the bar that doesn’t have to beg for the bears. Sexy bartenders want to keep you wet while you mingle and jingle. Get ready to shake your ass and dance in those tantalizing Halloween looks, bae!

Night two of a three-night extravaganza, Denver Sweet is calling both ends of the spectrum and everyone in between. Whether you like it nice or naughty, the Heaven and Hell party will be serving up a night to remember with this night brought to you by Mile High Pinky Pie.

Pumpkin Carving at Pride and Swagger

Spook-Tacular Soiree at The Drop, 10/31