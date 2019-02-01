Cherry Creek Theatre decided to be bold this season and take on the famed Stephen Sondheim show A Little Night Music. Often avoided because of the show’s quick tempo and a convoluted cast of characters, the show can easily go really wrong. Luckily, Cherry Creek did it really right.

The first thing to note is how professional the costumes and set all appeared. The looks were all gorgeous and the stage setting was so subtle and attractive that, even though the setup was simple, it was easy to forget this was a show that takes place in a community center and not a professional theatre complex.

The quality of acting matched up with the gorgeous costumes and set. Any Sondheim show is going to be difficult to act and to sing, and everyone performed flawlessly. The characters all totally transported me into the performance, despite the fact that I knew of most of them from previous shows and the theatre community.

Of course, A Little Night Music isn’t going to be for everyone, simply because of the nature of the show. It’s a musical, and the music, given that it is Sondheim, is a bit unusual, although it is beautiful and complex. And if you don’t pay attention, it’s easy to miss something and get the story confused. You have to be up for subtext and watching what the characters are up to the entire time. If you’re not a classics person, think The Royal Tenenbaums or Life Aquatic. Family dynamics that are weird at best, completely messed up at worst.

If strong execution of a classic musical sounds like your cup of tea, check out A Little Night Music while it’s still running. The show ends February 17 at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center.

Grab tickets here.