Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III of the Kennedy family is taking on the trans military ban.

According to the Washington Blade, Kennedy, a democrat from Massachusetts, just introduced a non-binding resolution against the policy.

The Blade also confirms that Kennedy so far has 100 signatures in support of his new resolution.

“Beyond the message sent to our service members, the president’s tweets sent a hateful, harmful message to every single transgender man, woman, and child in this nation,” Kennedy said in an official statement. “Today, my colleagues and I are not only rejecting this misguided policy, but telling every transgender American that they are seen; they are heard, and they will not be erased or discounted by their government.”

Even in the face of Trump’s harmful policy, opponents of discrimination are rallying in support of trans service members.