Over the weekend, a city in Poland held its first ever LGBTQ Pride march, and they were met with resistance from the anti-LGBTQ law enforcement.

The parade in Bialystok, meant to be a celebration of love and community, was met with riot police as they rushed the nearly 1,000 folks who were marching. Twenty individuals were arrested for being present in the march as flash bombs, glass bottles, and rocks were thrown within the crowd.

CNN reported that about 4,000 counter-protesters to the the LGBTQ rally were yelling, “God, honor, and motherland” and “Bialystok free of perverts,” as Pride marchers chanted “Poland free of fascists” in return.

Despite being met with government resistance, the LGBTQ folks and allies attempted to remain optimistic and celebratory.

“I am trying to see this in a joyful way, but this march is also sad for me, because I did not think it would be as dangerous as it is,” Anna Pietrucha told CNN.

The predominantly Catholic country has claimed that they are LGBTQ free, and OUT FRONT reported last week that LGBTQ folks are now being outed, targeted, and even killed. However, this demonstration proved not only those claims to be false, but showed that queer folks will not be put back into the closet.

