“It’s just another day in the world under this administration,” congresswoman Ayanna Pressley recently said to the Boston Globe. “I never use the word you used — president — to describe him,” she said to the reporter. “I refer to him as ‘the occupant.’ He simply occupies the space. He embodies zero of the qualities and the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity, the compassion, of someone who would truly embody that office.”

Just another day in the United States under the Trump administration, a sentence we often find ourselves repeating with a bit of downturned nod of the head. The latest cause of the ceaseless reiteration was the xenophobic and racist Twitter comment unleashed by 45 on Pressley, in addition to three other women members of Congress.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) July 14, 2019

Deemed “The Squad,” Pressley alongside Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the four women who are under the latest attack from the POTUS. Fearlessly, the quad-squad-fecta have been unleashing on Trump, calling out the hateful rhetoric, challenging the American people to be better than their own “leader.”

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.



“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

It’s important to note that the President’s words yday, telling four American Congresswomen of color “go back to your own country,” is hallmark language of white supremacists.



Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2019

To no surprise, many have taken to Twitter themselves in order to get into the conversation, regardless of how much or little they understand about the current state of the States.

Do you realize that Puerto Rico is a part of the United States of America? — Danielle Riley (@mamariley04) July 15, 2019

Don’t confuse him with facts. — Melissa 🇵🇷 (@twilovermel) July 15, 2019

I’m Canadian, how do I know more about this than some Americans? — Mark Shatzer (@MarkTheSharpie) July 15, 2019

The Leftists are using a hashtag to spread lies again. The simple truth is, Donald Trump is not now, and has never been a #RacistPresident. They just want you to think he is. pic.twitter.com/kAIwmoZwJX — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 15, 2019

Nevertheless, “The Squad” is looking for more people to join them in the fight for advocacy and visibility, not just in congress, but for all who are in support of the idea that America is better than this.