As of this moment, I am absolutely ashamed to be an American. Not realizing how many racist, misogynist, sexist, bigoted, uneducated, and stupid people lived in this country breaks my heart. A vote for Trump is not only telling the LGBT community, but also African-Americans, Latinos, Muslims, women, and the handicapped that they are second-class citizens and do not deserve the same rights as everyone else. I understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but voting for Trump basically says that you do not support me, or any other minority. You may be proud to vote Republican, but you voted to push this country back 50 years. Wake the f*ck up, people. How can you not realize how dangerous Trump is?”

This was the Facebook status I posted at 8:56pm on election night. A little blunt yes, but fear can make a person irrational. By 1am, I just could not take anymore.

Knowing that Hitler’s reincarnation was more than likely going to win the election literally made me sick to my stomach. This has to be a nightmare. By sunrise, I would wake up and find out that Hillary clenched the final votes she needed to become the nation’s first woman president. It would all be over soon enough. Unfortunately, the nightmare continued and will do so for at least the next four years. Donald Trump was elected as America’s next president.

So, my question: What comes next? Not only I, but millions of others, feel that our country failed us. We are terrified. As a 25-year-old gay man, where do I go from here? We are upset, and no, it’s not just because Hillary lost. It’s because we no longer feel safe in our own country. Trump has stirred up so much violence and hatred throughout his campaign, especially toward minorities. When over half the country votes for a man who wants to strip you of your rights, it’s pretty damn scary. Never in my life have I felt like my rights were in dire jeopardy — until now. And whoever says we are just being over dramatic and crybabies, you need to check your privilege. You do not understand what we are going through because you have no reason to fear. It is obvious that you cannot see the problem. Do not pretend our fear is not you, because trust me, it is.

After reading the headlines, my fiance broke down in tears. Not only is he gay, but also Hispanic. A double whammy for sure. Although we do not have a final date set for the wedding, we do have plenty of plans either in the works or hashed out. All of that may change before Inauguration Day.

My fiance is so afraid that marriage equality will be repealed, he suggested we get married at the courthouse via a justice of the peace within the next month or so. I wasn’t immediately on board with this idea. However, after discussing the matter with several others, they seem to agree. Some couples have even contemplated about this themselves.

No matter how we look at it, marriage equality is on the line. Trump may have stated in his CBS 60 Minutes interview that he is fine with marriage equality and that the Supreme Court has “settled” it, but that does not erase the fact that he has gone on record saying that he would strongly consider appointing a Supreme Court justice who could potentially repeal same-sex marriage.

In addition, we now have Mike Pence as our vice president. An avid supporter of conversion therapy and the whole reason why Indiana’s religious freedom bill passed, Pence is an even bigger threat to LGBT+ rights. The threats will continue as Trump begins to pick his cabinet and staff.

I am sorry, but I feel Trump’s whole “I will do everything in my power to protect the LGBT community” stance at the Republican National Convention was just a show. Like many before him, nothing but empty promises and publicity stunts. One giant flip flop. Until Trump proves that not only the LGBT community, but every American citizen within this country is protected, safe, and secure, I will not believe a single word that comes from that man’s mouth.

I fear for this nation. The founding fathers are rolling in their graves. Liberty is weeping.