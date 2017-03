Tips to Relieve Wedding Stress

Let’s be honest. planning a wedding can be a pain in the ass. As an engaged man, I feel your pain.

This process is a struggle that comes with stress and headaches. From picking a date and venue to constantly updating the guest list, it can be agonizing. However, wedding planning should by no means be detrimental to one’s health and well-being. Before we go into full bridezilla mode, take a step back, breathe and remember that it will all work out in the end.

It may not be absolutely perfect, but it will be a day of pure happiness and bliss. Here are a couple of tips to help ease your mind and relieve your body from the stress.

Communication is Key

Staying connected with your fiance is significant. Under the pressure and stress of wedding planning, it can be easy to lose touch with the person you intend on spending the rest of your life with.

Schedule date nights to squeeze in some quality time together. Go out to dinner or spend an evening at home watching movies. Being with each other will help. This would also be the perfect opportunity to bring up any concerns about your upcoming nuptials. It happens, it’s natural. It is best to bring it up then, than the day before the wedding.

Meditate

With so much to do and so little time, it is perfectly normal to feel overwhelmed. Meditating is the chance to clear your head of worries. Start focusing on the in-and-out cycle of your breath for just a few minutes a day, or when you are lying in bed at night. This will also help slow your heart rate and relax your muscles. Mediating is not just a cliché excuse, it really works.

Softening Scents

Numerous scents, like jasmine, vanilla, and lavender, are known for their soothing capabilities. To quickly shift your negative mood, dab a bit of your favorite scent onto your wrists. This will instantly lift your spirits. If essential oils are not your thing, then you can light a perfumed candle or brew a cup of floral tea to fill your home with a sweet-smell repose.

Pamper Yourself

A day at the spa can do wonders for your stress levels. Go out and enjoy a facial, massage, or manicure. When the times get tough, do not think of these as indulgences, but more of a necessity. If you cannot afford the time or money for a spa day, a simple, relaxing bath at home can help melt the stress away. Even better, add some of those softening scents.

Keep a Journal

Journaling is a safe and therapeutic way to express your feelings. Do you have bottled up feelings? Write it down. Is something bothering you? Write it down. Are you head over heels in love with your partner? Write it down. Journaling will help prevent you from falling down the rabbit hole into complete anxiety.

Ask for Help

Let’s face it — you can’t handle everything by yourself. No matter how much of a control freak you may be, sooner or later, you will need help. Weddings are major endeavors, so it is okay to ask friends and family to help with certain tasks. However, make sure they do know that you are the one in charge. If you have a particular design or color in mind, it needs to be that way. We don’t want a pesky in-law to change the plans just because they think it will be better.

Take Care of Yourself

For real, your health and well-being is important. I know, the chaos may make you want to eat a tub of ice cream or cry in the shower, but I like I said, wedding planning should not be detrimental to your health. Exercise has positive emotional and psychological effects. Take a walk, go for a run, or beat the crap out of a punch bag — not your fiance. Any type of physical movement will help produce uplifting endorphins.