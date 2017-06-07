The Purple Rhino’s Strong Beginnings, Extinction, & Resurrection

Back in the early ‘70s, queer activists in Boston found an eclectic mascot for their movement — the purple rhino. The rhino began popping up in the city’s subways in an attempt to bring queer issues into the public view. The campaign didn’t last very long due to the originators’ small budget, and it didn’t really gain traction among activists in other cities. Except one.

In November 1974 Denver’s first LGBTQ magazine hit stands. In bold, capitol letters, the word “Rhinoceros” floated above a photo of two men passionately kissing. Within the text-heavy pages, the staff explained that they had indeed stolen a page from the Boston activist’s book when naming the publication.

“The great rhino, of all our great beasts, is perhaps the least loved, the least understood, the least taken seriously. Just like us.”

– The Rhinoceros staff

But, it went beyond that. The rhino, although misunderstood, is strong, docile, and intelligent, but when it is angered, it will fight ferociously. It worked. It was a beautiful analogy, as queers around the nation started coming out of the closet, standing proud, and fighting against their oppressors.

Basically, we are loving, beautiful, and accepting, but do not poke us.

But, why purple? Purple is the color of creativity, wisdom, dignity, grandeur, devotion, peace, royalty, independence, magic, and pride.

The Rhinoceros folded not long after its first issue, and the use of the purple rhino went extinct.

On April 2, 1976, OUT FRONT’s first issue hit the stands, picking up where the Rhinoceros left off. Lead by Phil Price, our first editor’s goal was to bring the community together, educate queer people throughout Denver, and advocate for our rights — “while not overlooking its humorous side.”

“We view ourselves and other homosexuals as both gay people and members of a larger community, in that order. To restrict coverage to 100% gay news is to deny existence in the larger community.” ­– Phil Price

That mission has not changed in 41 years. Today, we continue to educate, advocate, and celebrate Colorado’s queer community. But, we are still getting poked — now more than ever.

During the last decade we’ve seen our fair share of victories. But, we’ve also seen our trans brothers and sisters denied the right to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. We’ve seen queer youth suicide rates remain the highest in the nation. Last year, we lived through one of the biggest tragedies our community has faced in this nation. We’re being silenced, discriminated against, and murdered.

It’s time to fight back. It’s time to stand tall, and make sure your voice is heard. It’s time to rip some pages from our predecessor’s books and show them how ferocious we can be.

Pride began as a protest. It was a way for queers to tell the world that they are done hiding, and everyone else will have to deal with it. While we may no longer live in the closet, we still have a long fight ahead of us.

That is why OUT FRONT resurrected the extinct purple rhino a few years back. We’re tired of being poked, and now you’ll have to deal with our horns.