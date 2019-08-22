My name is Angel and I’m a Junior in high school, which is so “fun.” I really enjoy writing, whether it be for me or for school, it has always been something that has really impacted me, and it’s a big part of who I am.
I also happen to be a huge theatre geek, and I absolutely adore Hamilton.
I’m really excited for the opportunity to work here and get out of my comfort zone. I’m hoping to learn more about formal writing styles compared to the poetry I write on my own. I really just want to grow and learn more as a writer so I can better my personal writing and the writing that’s expected of me at school. This is a poem I wrote, so hopefully it will help you see more of who I am:
I listen to music
people think it’s stupid
I’m different but I’m proud of it
I make mistakes
but I’m not stupid
I try my best
so whether I succeed or not
that doesn’t matter
what matters to me
is the journey
I’m told I’m a waste
a waste of space
a waste of time
but in reality, I’m not
I’m just me a normal girl who likes to read and write
a girl who loves music and art
a girl who can be whoever she wants to be
so you can judge all you want
but you don’t get to define me
only I have that power
your words can’t destroy me
they only help me to build myself up
so I know what I can do to be a better person
I won’t change myself for you or anyone else
ill change for me and only me
so I don’t care about the drama
or the stereotypes
or the haters
I’m focused on myself
and no one else