My name is Angel and I’m a Junior in high school, which is so “fun.” I really enjoy writing, whether it be for me or for school, it has always been something that has really impacted me, and it’s a big part of who I am.

I also happen to be a huge theatre geek, and I absolutely adore Hamilton.

I’m really excited for the opportunity to work here and get out of my comfort zone. I’m hoping to learn more about formal writing styles compared to the poetry I write on my own. I really just want to grow and learn more as a writer so I can better my personal writing and the writing that’s expected of me at school. This is a poem I wrote, so hopefully it will help you see more of who I am:

I listen to music

people think it’s stupid

I’m different but I’m proud of it

I make mistakes

but I’m not stupid

I try my best

so whether I succeed or not

that doesn’t matter

what matters to me

is the journey

I’m told I’m a waste

a waste of space

a waste of time

but in reality, I’m not

I’m just me a normal girl who likes to read and write

a girl who loves music and art

a girl who can be whoever she wants to be

so you can judge all you want

but you don’t get to define me

only I have that power

your words can’t destroy me

they only help me to build myself up

so I know what I can do to be a better person

I won’t change myself for you or anyone else

ill change for me and only me

so I don’t care about the drama

or the stereotypes

or the haters

I’m focused on myself

and no one else