HEINZESIGHT: Being Profiled

I have a difficult time writing online dating profiles. It is a struggle for me to figure out what I want to say and the best ways to express it. I’ve spent time looking at how other people present themselves, but it leaves me wondering what I need to include in mine to make it effective in attracting the right kind of guy. What suggestions do you have to make this process more successful?

It’s great that you are doing some research and evaluation into what you like or dislike about other people’s profiles. There is a wealth of information that can be gained during this exploration. It is also important to maintain a critical eye to ensure that the language used in your profile accurately portrays you and works in your favor to get what and whom you desire. Think about what personal image you feel is important to convey to others.

Consider the picture you want to paint of yourself and what your desired outcomes are. Depending on your goals, you may want to emphasize the list of exotic places you want to visit or focus on the erotic places you would like to be touched. This assessment activity is an important part of constructing your “social networking resume.” Just like in business, there are times when you may want to tailor your presentation differently depending on your audience and the type of position you’re looking for. Having a strong basic format is extremely important, and so is the ability to add, subtract, or modify language as necessary. Also feel free to change it over time as new experiences and insights are gained.

Prioritize those things that you want people to know about you. Don’t worry about giving a complete biography. Finding the right length is important: too little information doesn’t let others know much about you, but too much detail can make people think you’re cocky or will dominate a conversation. Choose easily digestible bits of your life experiences, hobbies, and hopes for the future. It’s more about enticing someone to learn more about you sometime in the future than providing a full-course meal about your life. Showing diversity is also important. Unless you only have one or two aspects of yourself that you’re truly proud of, you may want to let somebody know you’re more than a nice set of abs, a guy who drives a nice car, or someone who enjoys a hearty game of Pokemon.

When selecting images for your online profile, similar types of considerations are important. What you hope to gain is important to evaluate and your pictures should be in alignment with what is stated in your profile. Have fun and feel free to post whatever you want, but realize that your images are another important component of your overall profile. Be thoughtful of what you are putting out and who you may be turning off or turning on.

Hopefully you feel excited to share certain parts of your life with others. An effective profile can be the first important step in meeting great people, but it can also be a huge hindrance if it’s bitter, angry, or just plain weird. Spend time thinking about the most effective methods to attract the people that interest you. This can aid you in effectively moving to other methods of communicating, including a conversation on the phone or a date. Be ready for some real-time interaction.