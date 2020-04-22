Facing horrific tragedy, humans have a unique ability to rally with generosity, compassion, humor—and Christmas decorations.

Dour daily headlines of rampant death and contagion made many feel powerless. Forced to self-isolate, neighbors across the country began decorating their yards with holiday lights and figures. As tulips, daffodils and irises sprouted, so did Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty. Combating a dark reality, thousands of colorful twinkle lights illumined a respite of joy and cheer.

In that spirit of bringing a smile, however brief and ridiculous, I offer you The 12 Days of Quarantine, sung with a little tweaking to that holiday favorite, The 12 Days of Christmas.

On the first day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

A barrel of single malt scotch

On the second day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the third day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the fourth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the fifth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the sixth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the seventh day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Seven packs a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the eighth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Eight bags a-rubber gloves

Seven packs a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the ninth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Nine bins a-Charmin

Eight bags a-rubber gloves

Seven packs a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs of Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the tenth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Ten boxes a-ramen

Nine bins a-Charmin

Eight bags a-rubber gloves

Seven packs a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the eleventh day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Eleven gross a-face masks

Ten boxes a-ramen

Nine bins a-Charmin

Eight bags a-rubber gloves

Seven packs a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the twelfth day of quarantine

My true love sent to me

Twelve thousand ventilators

Eleven gross a-face masks

Ten boxes a-ramen

Nine bins a-Charmin

Eight bags a-rubber gloves

Seven sacks a-Clorox wipes

Six jugs a-Purell

Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices

Four pounds a-baking chocolate

Three hair dyes

Two kilos a-pot

And a barrel of single malt scotch

May the spirit of Christmas be with us year round, and now more than ever.