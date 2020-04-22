Log In Register
Facing horrific tragedy, humans have a unique ability to rally with generosity, compassion, humor—and Christmas decorations

Dour daily headlines of rampant death and contagion made many feel powerless. Forced to self-isolate, neighbors across the country began decorating their yards with holiday lights and figures. As tulips, daffodils and irises sprouted, so did Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty. Combating a dark reality, thousands of colorful twinkle lights illumined a respite of joy and cheer.

In that spirit of bringing a smile, however brief and ridiculous, I offer you The 12 Days of Quarantine, sung with a little tweaking to that holiday favorite, The 12 Days of Christmas. 

On the first day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
A barrel of single malt scotch 

On the second day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the third day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch

On the fourth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the fifth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the sixth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the seventh day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Seven packs a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the eighth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Eight bags a-rubber gloves
Seven packs a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the ninth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Nine bins a-Charmin
Eight bags a-rubber gloves
Seven packs a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs of Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the tenth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Ten boxes a-ramen
Nine bins a-Charmin
Eight bags a-rubber gloves
Seven packs a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the eleventh day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Eleven gross a-face masks
Ten boxes a-ramen
Nine bins a-Charmin
Eight bags a-rubber gloves
Seven packs a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

On the twelfth day of quarantine
My true love sent to me
Twelve thousand ventilators
Eleven gross a-face masks
Ten boxes a-ramen
Nine bins a-Charmin
Eight bags a-rubber gloves
Seven sacks a-Clorox wipes
Six jugs a-Purell
Five new liberal Supreme Court Justices
Four pounds a-baking chocolate
Three hair dyes
Two kilos a-pot
And a barrel of single malt scotch 

May the spirit of Christmas be with us year round, and now more than ever.

Rick Kitzman is a Colorado native and a survivor of the AIDS epidemic in New York City during the eighties. He's been a corporate trainer, Human Resources director, and a club deejay (Studio 54 in New York, The Ballpark in Denver). He is a published author: The Little Book on Forgiving for Science of Mind (published by DeVorss & Co.), and winner of the John Preston Award for his short story The Lady in the Hatbox in Best Gay Erotica of 1997. He currently contributes to OUT FRONT with opinion articles ranging from political injustice to the Oscars. He has a great partner who treats him like gold and says "he's adorbs and funny as heck!" Rick thinks tweets are for twits. "One word: Trump... just sayin'..."