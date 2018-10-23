I am a Colorado native; I am a first generation American; I am a Latina; I am a lesbian, and I am proud to work in Colorado’s oil and gas industry.

As a Senior Landman at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, I am responsible for all land management responsibilities. My role op ehas allowed me to see the importance that the oil and gas industry plays in job and economic growth. I believe it’s important to vote no on Proposition 112 due to the fact that it will cause a harmful economic impact.

I fill just one of the 239,000 jobs supported by the oil and gas industry. If all 239,000 jobs go away, that won’t only impact the oil and gas industry, but the trickle effect will impact all industries. If proposition 112 passes, individuals like myself will have to re-evaluate how to support our families. Denver has become a very expensive place to live, and I might be forced to consider uprooting and moving somewhere else to support my family. This is a scary thought, given that I am a proud Colorado native.

Additionally, I wouldn’t be able to support some of my favorite local businesses, such as Hamburger Mary’s, Tracks, and Patzcuaro’s. There are many assumptions made about the type of individuals who work in the oil and gas industry, and unfortunately it is a stereotype that has plagued the industry for too long. The industry employes a diverse workforce, and it’s an industry that is starting to look more like me. As I mentioned before, I am a first generation American; I am a Latina; I am a lesbian, and I am proud to work in Colorado’s oil and gas industry. Voting no on Proposition 112 is the right thing to do.

Martinez Colorado Native Senior Landman, Oil and Gas Industry

