World OutGames Make U.S. Debut

World OutGames, the international celebration of queer athletes and human rights, is coming to the U.S. for the first time. Miami plays host to the games this year, which run from May 26 to June 4.

According to New on Next, the ten-day games feature sports competitions, a human rights conference, and other cultural events. The games first took place in 2006, and have previously been hosted in Montreal, Copenhagen, and Antwerp.

The opening ceremony for OutGames will feature musical performances from R&B singer David Hernandez, dancer Kristine W., and Latin pop grou Envee. There will be several other musical performances throughout the show, as well as architectural tours and visits to art museums.

LGBTQ athletes will compete in 400 events, and 34 sports will be featured, including diving, swimming, tennis, soccer, and dance. The games will also be broadcast throughout the world, to be watched by advocates and sports fans. Find out more about the event and how to tune in at worldoutgames.org.